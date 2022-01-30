Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,640 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.