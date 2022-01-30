Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 29,644 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK opened at $3.46 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.