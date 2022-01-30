Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,080 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

