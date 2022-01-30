Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $716.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

