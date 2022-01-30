Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Gannett worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

GCI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

