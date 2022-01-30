Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

