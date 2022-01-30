Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

