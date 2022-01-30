Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mosaic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Shares of MOS opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

