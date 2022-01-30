Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.