Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

