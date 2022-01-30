Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.91 Million Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth about $4,328,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR opened at $9.19 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

