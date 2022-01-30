Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.05 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.