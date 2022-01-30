Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.06 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695,209 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CAE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.