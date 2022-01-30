Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

