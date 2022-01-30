Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

