Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWM opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

