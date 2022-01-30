Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.