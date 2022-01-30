Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Robert Half International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 107.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

