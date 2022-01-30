Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,840 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

