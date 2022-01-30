Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 687 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 872.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average of $216.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.