Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,378 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

