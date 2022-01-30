Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 47,924 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,924 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Archrock worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 74,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

