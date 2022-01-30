Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,833 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of CEVA worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $803.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

