Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,742 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $973,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

