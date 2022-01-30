Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $47,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

