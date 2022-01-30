Pundi X NEM Trading Down 24.3% This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $18,278.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.99 or 0.06845506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,951.61 or 1.00076718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

