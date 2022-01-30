Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 120.8% in January

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the December 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LRTNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

