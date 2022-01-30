Pyrk Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $34,548.42 and $1,060.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

