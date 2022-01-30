QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce sales of $526.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.80 million to $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $48.61 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

