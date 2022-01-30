Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $569.59 million and approximately $68.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00015545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,989,447 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

