Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $97.61 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $97.61 or 0.00257699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $27.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007213 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.85 or 0.01129609 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.