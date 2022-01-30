Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $735,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR opened at $98.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

