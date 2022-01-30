Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

