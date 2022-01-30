Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,619.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $31,619.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.40 or 0.06872548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00291437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00781978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00401338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00240393 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,847,221 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

