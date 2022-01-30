QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.85% of QuantumScape worth $192,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 481.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 83.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 10.22.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 over the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

