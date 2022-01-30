QuarkChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.88 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $98.41 million and $2.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

