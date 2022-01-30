Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00251826 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007208 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.87 or 0.01131827 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

