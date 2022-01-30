Rage Fan Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,045.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $514,256.48 and approximately $37,045.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.