RAI Finance Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $36.82 million and $911,758.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

