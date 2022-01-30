Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0591 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $579,368.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

