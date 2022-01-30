Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RKUNY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

