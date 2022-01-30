Rally (RLY) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $526.84 million and $3.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,343,579 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

