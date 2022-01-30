Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $959.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $817.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Range Resources by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.