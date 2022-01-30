Rapidz (RPZX) Market Cap Tops $154,136.11

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $154,136.11 and $37.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

