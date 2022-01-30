Rari Governance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.93 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for $20.39 or 0.00054078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $247.54 million and $8.93 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

