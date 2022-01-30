Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $2,114.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

