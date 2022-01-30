Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.19 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00009933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $304.80 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,581,889 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

