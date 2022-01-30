Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239,281.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $239,281.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009562 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

