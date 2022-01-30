RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.