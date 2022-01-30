Realio Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,037.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $88,037.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars.

